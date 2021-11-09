Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Cornerstone Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 21.5% over the last three years.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

CRF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.09. 708,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,793. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.