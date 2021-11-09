Convergence Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.34 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Convergence has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. Convergence has a market cap of $45.61 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00051101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.08 or 0.00223264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00093982 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Convergence

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,887,178 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

