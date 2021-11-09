ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading 6.3% Higher

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.54. 330,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,262,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 347,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $2,206,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 19,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $132,607.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 94,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,109.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,306,636 shares of company stock valued at $8,519,741 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 403,719 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,454,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 3,131.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 37,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

