Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMPGY shares. HSBC upgraded Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compass Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS CMPGY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.79. 168,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,723. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

