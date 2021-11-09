Comparing Suncrest Bank (SBKK) and The Competition

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS: SBKK) is one of 319 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Suncrest Bank to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suncrest Bank’s peers have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Suncrest Bank and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Suncrest Bank $46.73 million N/A 12.26 Suncrest Bank Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.67

Suncrest Bank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank. Suncrest Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Suncrest Bank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A Suncrest Bank Competitors 28.55% 12.45% 1.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Suncrest Bank and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Suncrest Bank Competitors 2152 8873 7150 503 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 1.11%. Given Suncrest Bank’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Suncrest Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Suncrest Bank peers beat Suncrest Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

