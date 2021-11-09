Colony Group LLC Trims Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $23,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI traded down $3.78 on Tuesday, reaching $389.01. 3,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,437. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $198.74 and a one year high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on URI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.80.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

