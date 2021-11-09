Colony Group LLC Sells 9,245 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $33,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 260,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,445. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.50 and a fifty-two week high of $162.26.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

