Colony Group LLC Sells 9,150 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $20,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $84.51. 24,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,601. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $85.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

