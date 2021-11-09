Colony Group LLC Sells 19,878 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 372,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,878 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $17,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after buying an additional 4,191,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,912,000 after purchasing an additional 362,589 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,025,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,216 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,483,000 after purchasing an additional 863,619 shares during the period.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Argus began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,505,474 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BJ traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.29. 7,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,965. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

