Colony Group LLC Has $26.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $26,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,379. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $57.95 and a one year high of $75.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average is $72.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%.

