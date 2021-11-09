Coin Artist (COIN) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Coin Artist coin can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00002232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $263.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Coin Artist

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

