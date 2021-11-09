Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Walmart by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Walmart by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,511,841 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,185,000 after buying an additional 175,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.10. The stock had a trading volume of 21,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.86. The company has a market cap of $415.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

