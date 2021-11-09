Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.71. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,219. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $421.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.22. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $314.58 and a fifty-two week high of $452.20.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

