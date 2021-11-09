Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 174,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $306.23. 8,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,450. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.81. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.46 and a twelve month high of $306.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

