Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,928 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,337,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 78,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 708,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after buying an additional 707,502 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 27,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $$50.61 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,877,812 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71.

