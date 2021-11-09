Chain Guardians Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.80 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 8th. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $60.80 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00002547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.03 or 0.00226772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00096480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.