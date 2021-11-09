CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Director Barry T. Smitherman Sells 16,910 Shares

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CNP remained flat at $$26.52 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $48,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

