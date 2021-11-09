Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP trimmed its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,048 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Centene by 101.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,038 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at $249,188,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at $131,488,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,467 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Centene by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.

CNC opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average of $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,247. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

