Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CLRB traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 5,740.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,384 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLRB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

