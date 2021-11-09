CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. 82,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,476. The company has a market capitalization of $246.82 million, a P/E ratio of 86.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CECE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

