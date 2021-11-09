CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.60 Million

Analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post $434.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $431.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $439.70 million. CDK Global reported sales of $406.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CDK Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in CDK Global by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CDK Global by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

CDK stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.97. 1,237,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.42. CDK Global has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.