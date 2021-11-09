Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Holdings Cut by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,020 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $11,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CATY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 34,398.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $4,310,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.63. 205,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,101. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

