Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) PT Lowered to $75.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

CSTL stock traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,912. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $38,652.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $325,145.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

