Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 8.4%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s stock price traded down 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.13 and last traded at $82.01. 52,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,272,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -225.05 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 27.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

