Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

CZMWY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

CZMWY traded down $3.50 on Tuesday, reaching $209.00. The company had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 633. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.65 and a 200-day moving average of $201.20. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of $128.35 and a one year high of $235.50.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

