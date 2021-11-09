CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 45,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 900,219 shares.The stock last traded at $37.35 and had previously closed at $35.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Get CarGurus alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12.

In other news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 21,824 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $652,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 558,638 shares of company stock valued at $18,103,978 in the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in CarGurus by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.