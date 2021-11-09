CargoX (CXO) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last week, CargoX has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One CargoX coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges. CargoX has a market cap of $42.39 million and approximately $72,780.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00050319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.00223206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00093000 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About CargoX

CXO is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

