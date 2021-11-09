CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.05. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CareTrust REIT stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 307,505 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of CareTrust REIT worth $16,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

