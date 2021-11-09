Carbon (CRBN) Price Reaches $0.19

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 8th. During the last week, Carbon has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and $258,277.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00078059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00083299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00097542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,332.89 or 0.99740119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,757.92 or 0.07047904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00020490 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.