Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives $44.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.63.

CPXWF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Capital Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of Capital Power stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.