Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after acquiring an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 453,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,782. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $82.53 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.73.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

