Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues Earnings Results

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $58.13. 5,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,765. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average is $55.88. Cabot has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cabot stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Cabot worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

