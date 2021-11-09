ByteNext (BNU) Tops One Day Volume of $6,605.00

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $6,605.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00077888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00081680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00096750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,596.53 or 1.00643236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.21 or 0.07009006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00020390 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

