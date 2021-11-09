BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $1.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BRT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,284. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.24 million, a PE ratio of -39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is -180.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.