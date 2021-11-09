BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, Director Jay A. Cohen acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at $110,227. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BRP Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 729.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of BRP Group worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRP shares. TheStreet raised BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

