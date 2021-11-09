BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%.
Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 1.53.
In related news, Director Jay A. Cohen acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at $110,227. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRP shares. TheStreet raised BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.
BRP Group Company Profile
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
