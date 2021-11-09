BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of BRP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.75. 7,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

