BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.
Shares of BRP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.75. 7,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.
BRP Group Company Profile
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
