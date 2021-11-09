Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 23.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 417.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 53,245 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 16.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 268.45 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $41.36. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPIC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

