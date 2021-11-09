Brokerages Set NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Price Target at GBX 348.20

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 348.20 ($4.55).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCC. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.74) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.74) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, insider Tim Kowalski sold 33,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total transaction of £87,129.27 ($113,834.95).

Shares of NCC remained flat at $GBX 248 ($3.24) during trading hours on Thursday. 1,106,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,113. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 285.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 291.54. The firm has a market cap of £768.07 million and a PE ratio of 71.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. NCC Group has a 1-year low of GBX 187.40 ($2.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 348 ($4.55).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

