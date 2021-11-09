Brokerages Set Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Target Price at €147.13

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €147.13 ($173.09).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

HLAG stock traded up €9.40 ($11.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €218.80 ($257.41). 36,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,256. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €55.80 ($65.65) and a 52-week high of €235.60 ($277.18). The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €197.37 and its 200 day moving average is €184.91.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.