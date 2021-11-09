Brokerages Set Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Price Target at $32.00

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on KDNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:KDNY traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.19. 916,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,593. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $635.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.04. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Davis Jerel sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 217,500 shares of company stock worth $2,604,010 and sold 1,380,000 shares worth $19,300,000. Insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,883,000 after buying an additional 1,063,133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,492,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after buying an additional 322,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after buying an additional 185,043 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $17,452,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $15,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

