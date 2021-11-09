Brokerages Set BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) PT at $143.11

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total transaction of $53,419.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,859.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,278 shares of company stock worth $34,542,475 over the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BlackLine by 16.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BL traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $129.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,145. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -79.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

