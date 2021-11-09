Brokerages Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $0.63. Netflix posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $10.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $11.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $14.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.76.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $655.99. 2,414,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,105,874. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $621.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $690.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,250 shares of company stock worth $82,104,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Netflix by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 106.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 47,865 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after buying an additional 24,663 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.