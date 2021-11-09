Brokerages Anticipate MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.98 Million

Brokerages predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will announce $9.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $43.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $53.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $83.63 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $188.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.62% and a negative net margin of 198.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rowe increased their price objective on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 29,798 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 144,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 922,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,689. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

