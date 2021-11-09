Brokerages Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.15. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings of $2.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $11.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.76 to $12.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.99 to $15.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $12.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $425.00. 648,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,789. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $257.01 and a 52 week high of $435.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

