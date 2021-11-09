Brokerages Anticipate Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to Post $0.63 EPS

Brokerages predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.67. Haemonetics reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics stock traded down $3.46 on Monday, hitting $71.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,266. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.26.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

