Broadwind Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,122 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,283% compared to the average volume of 298 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 28.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 103,762 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 50.7% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 22.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWEN traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $3.51. 2,185,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,478. Broadwind has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.25). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWEN shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

