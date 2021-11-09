Brick & Kyle Associates Has $5.96 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 3.1% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $93.51. 19,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,030,743. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $65.18 and a 12 month high of $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

