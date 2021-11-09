Brick & Kyle Associates Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,267 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.7% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 160,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,157,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,327,000 after purchasing an additional 241,404 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,035,016 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.03. 61,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,580,622. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

