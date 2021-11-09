Brick & Kyle Associates Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 407.1% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,895,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.33. 2,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,616,650. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $39.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

