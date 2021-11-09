Brick & Kyle Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brick & Kyle Associates reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 2.4% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 21,514.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

Shares of LHX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.62. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,927. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.